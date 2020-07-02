Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel Shine in Day 3 of Second Warm-up Game

West Indies skipper Jason Holder and pace bowling spearhead Shannon Gabriel were among the pick of the performers in Day 3 of the second and final intra-squad warm-up game.
The match between Holder XI and Brathwaite XI is poised slightly in favour of the former as the latter side ended the day at 112-7, trailing by 160 runs.
Gabriel was the pick of the bowlers as he ended the day with figures of 3-34, having bowled 7 overs. Jason Holder (1-21) was also impressive.
Alzarri Joseph (1-17), Kemar Roach (1-14) and Raymon Reifer (1-21) were also among the wickets as the pacers dominated in the final session of the match.
Holder's figures are also noteworthy because the captain had not bowled in the latter parts of the previous warm-up game due to fitness issues. However, team mamagement were confident he would be able to roll his arm over in the final match and so it proved.
Brathwaite XI's batsmen struggled, with only one of the top 5 (Shamarh Brooks with 16) registering a double figure score.
In fact, were it not for Kyle Mayers battling 40* down the order there is a chance that Holder XI might already be batting on the final day.
The pick of the batsmen for Holder XI in the first innings was wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, who scored an unbeaten 133 atop the order and may yet force his way into the side for his debut based on these showings.
He looked shaky to begin with, playing streaky shots against the moving ball but survived the initial scares and grew in stature as the innings wore on.
