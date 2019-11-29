Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

293/1 (70.5)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 2.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Jason Holder Expects West Indies to Finish Fourth or Fifth in World Test Championship

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder expects his side to finish fourth or fifth in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Having defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets, Holder saw potential in his side to continue winning although the challenge only gets tougher.

Cricketnext Staff |November 29, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Jason Holder Expects West Indies to Finish Fourth or Fifth in World Test Championship

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder expects his side to finish fourth or fifth in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Having defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets, Holder saw potential in his side to continue winning although the challenge only gets tougher.

West Indies are yet to get off the mark in the Test Championship, having lost to India in their only series of the league. The one-off Test against Afghanistan does not count towards the Test championship. West Indies' upcoming series in the WTC include a two-Test home series against South Africa before touring to New Zealand. West Indies then play two Tests at home against Sri Lanka, and three each in England and Bangladesh.

"I think by the end of the Test Championship, I don't see it being impossible for us to be fourth or fifth in the world," Holder said.

"That would be a significant achievement in a two-year period. We've got some tough series coming up: we've got England, then South Africa coming to the Caribbean, then we've got New Zealand - all good cricket sides. But I don't think it's beyond us to beat them. We've just got to make sure we keep building and developing. Once we do that, we can compete with any side in the world. A realistic target in two years would be to be ranked three or four in the world."

Talking about the win over Afghanistan, Holder said he was happy to take the unusual decision of fielding first upon winning the toss.

"I don't regret the decision at the toss. In the end, we played a really good cricket game, and we were clinical," he said. "I asked the guys to make sure we don't leave any stones unturned. Probably would have liked a little bit more in our first innings in terms of our batting, but having said that, we had a lead of 90. I think leads win games. Once you have a hefty lead, it puts pressure on the opposition."

Holder, however, called on the batsmen to be consistent, saying West Indies can achieve results only if the batsmen back the bowlers.

"I've said it in the last couple of series we've played: more responsibility needs to be taken by our batters. Once they do that and take the bull by the horns, I think our bowling attack has shown it can compete with any attack in the world. We've shown glimpses of brilliance, which is all well and good, but consistency is the name of the game.

"In order to be a world-class team, you have to be consistent with your batting. You have to get 20 wickets of course, but you have to set it up with the bat. First innings count for a lot. If we can put teams under pressure with our first-innings scores, more often than not, West Indies will be up there among the top-ranked sides in the world."

afghanistan vs west indies 2019Jason Holder

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more