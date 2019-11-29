Jason Holder Expects West Indies to Finish Fourth or Fifth in World Test Championship
West Indies Test captain Jason Holder expects his side to finish fourth or fifth in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Having defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets, Holder saw potential in his side to continue winning although the challenge only gets tougher.
