Injury Forces Windies Captain Jason Holder to Miss Rajkot Test, Brathwaite Takes Over

Jason Holder had injured his ankle in Dubai itself where West Indies had attended a training session before flying out to India for the two-match Test series. He did not bowl during the practice game against Board President's XI in Baroda but had a bowl in the nets ahead of the first Test.
Holder is likely to play the second Test in Hyderabad. This is the second time Brathwaite is leading the West Indies in a Test. He first captained the side against New Zealand last year in Hamilton when Holder was suspended for an over-rate offence. Pacer Shermon Lewis was handed a debut in Holder's place.
Holder's absence is a big blow to the West Indies. He has been in prolific form with the bat and the ball, both, having scored 479 runs and picked 39 wickets in his last 10 Tests.
First Published: October 4, 2018, 11:37 AM IST