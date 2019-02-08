Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Jason Holder Signs Up for Northamptonshire

AFP | Updated: February 8, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
Jason Holder Signs Up for Northamptonshire

(Image: ICC)

Loading...
Windies captain Jason Holder will play for Northamptonshire during the first part of the 2019 English season, the club announced Thursday (February 7).

Holder, 27, has led Windies to an unassailable 2-0 lead in their ongoing three-Test series at home to England and is currently ranked as the world's top all-rounder.

The towering fast-medium bowler and hard-hitting batsman will be available for Northamptonshire's opening two County Championship matches and their first six One-Day Cup games, with Holder set to lead the Windies in the World Cup in England later in the season.

"England is somewhere I've wanted to play for a long time and I'm looking forward to the experience of county cricket and testing myself in the different conditions," Holder, a veteran of 37 Tests, 85 one-day internationals and eight T20 internationals, told the Northamptonshire website.

"I'm hopeful from a personal point that it will provide me a good opportunity of acclimatising to English conditions and getting some time in the middle ahead of the World Cup in England."

Holder, banned from this week's third Test in St Lucia as a result of cumulative slow over-rate offences, is set to arrive in England ahead of the new season to play in Northamptonshire's opening second division County Championship match against Middlesex.
Jason HolderNorthamptonshireWest IndiesWindies
First Published: February 8, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...