Jason Holder to Miss First Two ODIs Against Ireland

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder will miss the first two games of their three-match series against Ireland in order to manage his workload.
The all-rounder is the only player to miss out from West Indies’ last ODI series which saw them lose 2-1 away against India.
“The decision was taken to rest Jason due to the heavy workload he has had over the last year,” said Roger Harper, West Indies’ selector.
“With an important year ahead for West Indies cricket, we saw this as the best opportunity to give him a break to recharge his batteries and refresh his mind so he could be ready to perform at his best as our Test captain throughout 2020, as the number one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket and an important member of the team in the white ball formats," he added.
West Indies’ series against Ireland begins on 7 January in Barbados.
Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
