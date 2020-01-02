Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

97/5 (15.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Jason Holder to Miss First Two ODIs Against Ireland

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder will miss the first two games of their three-match series against Ireland in order to manage his workload.

Cricketnext Staff |January 2, 2020, 9:35 AM IST
Jason Holder to Miss First Two ODIs Against Ireland

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder will miss the first two games of their three-match series against Ireland in order to manage his workload.

The all-rounder is the only player to miss out from West Indies’ last ODI series which saw them lose 2-1 away against India.

“The decision was taken to rest Jason due to the heavy workload he has had over the last year,” said Roger Harper, West Indies’ selector.

“With an important year ahead for West Indies cricket, we saw this as the best opportunity to give him a break to recharge his batteries and refresh his mind so he could be ready to perform at his best as our Test captain throughout 2020, as the number one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket and an important member of the team in the white ball formats," he added.

West Indies’ series against Ireland begins on 7 January in Barbados.

Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

irelandJason HolderWest IndiesWindies

Related stories

West Indies Appoints Trevor Penney as Assistant Coach For White-ball Formats
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 10:50 AM IST

West Indies Appoints Trevor Penney as Assistant Coach For White-ball Formats

India vs West Indies | Results Matter, but I'm Proud of the Team: Kieron Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 11:28 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Results Matter, but I'm Proud of the Team: Kieron Pollard

India vs West Indies | Back From an Accident, Pooran Indebted to
Cricketnext Staff | December 23, 2019, 3:22 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Back From an Accident, Pooran Indebted to "Father Figure" Pollard

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more