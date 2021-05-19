- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
Jason Roy Pens Down Beautiful Post as he Reunites with Daughter
Jason Roy penned down a beautiful post on Twitter as he reunites with his daughter after a "long and testing winter."
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 19, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
Ace England opener Jason Roy, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in the now-suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), on Wednesday posted an adorable picture with his daughter Everly after returning home.
BCCI announced the suspension of the cash-rich league on May 4 after several players and staff members of as many as four IPL teams tested positive for COVID-19.
After BCCI’s announcement, all the IPL teams disbanded and players returned home.
According to the guidelines of the United Kingdom, Roy along with other England players, who were part of the marquee event, served a mandatory quarantine period in a hotel, before they were able to meet their family members and return home.
On Wednesday, when Roy finally met his daughter after a long time, he engulfed her in a hug and also shared a couple of snaps from the beautiful moment on Twitter, saying that “it has been a long and testing winter.”
Home ❤️
It’s been a long and testing winter. pic.twitter.com/NQx8Y1akuM
— Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) May 18, 2021
After getting unsold twice in the IPL players’ auction 2021, Roy was named as Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh replacement by SRH just a couple of weeks before the tournament was slated to kick-start.
However, despite SRH’s horrendous run in IPL 2021, where they lost six out of their opening seven games, Roy did not feature in Hyderabad based outfit’s playing XI. Australia’s David Warner and England’s Jonny Bairstow opened SRH’s innings in their first six games. SRH management made some drastic changes after their first five defeats as they sacked Warner as their skipper.
Kane Williamson was named Hyderabad’s skipper and Warner was dropped from their playing XI for the next game against Rajasthan Royals. However, despite Warner’s exclusion, Roy was not picked for the match against RR as Williamson decided to go with Mohammed Nabi. SRH lost the match by 55 runs.
Before joining SRH, Roy played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2017 and 18. He played eight games for DC and amassed 179 runs at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 133.58.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
SRH vs PBKS, IPL, 202119 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs MI, IPL, 202120 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
KKR vs SRH, IPL, 202121 May Friday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 202121 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
PBKS vs RR, IPL, 202122 May Saturday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule