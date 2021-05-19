Jason Roy Pens Down Beautiful Post as he Reunites with Daughter

Ace England opener Jason Roy, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in the now-suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), on Wednesday posted an adorable picture with his daughter Everly after returning home.

BCCI announced the suspension of the cash-rich league on May 4 after several players and staff members of as many as four IPL teams tested positive for COVID-19.

After BCCI’s announcement, all the IPL teams disbanded and players returned home.

According to the guidelines of the United Kingdom, Roy along with other England players, who were part of the marquee event, served a mandatory quarantine period in a hotel, before they were able to meet their family members and return home.

On Wednesday, when Roy finally met his daughter after a long time, he engulfed her in a hug and also shared a couple of snaps from the beautiful moment on Twitter, saying that “it has been a long and testing winter.”

Home ❤️ It’s been a long and testing winter. pic.twitter.com/NQx8Y1akuM — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) May 18, 2021

After getting unsold twice in the IPL players’ auction 2021, Roy was named as Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh replacement by SRH just a couple of weeks before the tournament was slated to kick-start.

However, despite SRH’s horrendous run in IPL 2021, where they lost six out of their opening seven games, Roy did not feature in Hyderabad based outfit’s playing XI. Australia’s David Warner and England’s Jonny Bairstow opened SRH’s innings in their first six games. SRH management made some drastic changes after their first five defeats as they sacked Warner as their skipper.

Kane Williamson was named Hyderabad’s skipper and Warner was dropped from their playing XI for the next game against Rajasthan Royals. However, despite Warner’s exclusion, Roy was not picked for the match against RR as Williamson decided to go with Mohammed Nabi. SRH lost the match by 55 runs.

Before joining SRH, Roy played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2017 and 18. He played eight games for DC and amassed 179 runs at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 133.58.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here