Jason Roy Signs Up With Perth Scorchers For BBL 10

The Perth Scorchers have strengthened their top-order for the upcoming Big Bash League season, with the signing of explosive England opening batsman Jason Roy.

"The Scorchers squad looks very strong, I'm excited to be joining the club," Roy said in a statement.

"I've heard the environment of the club is awesome and that it's a place where everyone wants to help get the best out of each other. I can't wait to get amongst the boys and help contribute to as many wins as possible," he added.

With over 200 T20 matches to his name, Roy comes with a wealth of experience and the enviable reputation of a power hitter capable of match-winning brilliance. The explosive opener has devastated new-ball attacks on the international stage with a strike rate of 147.51 across his T20I career.

Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges said: "Jason is a world-class performer who will bring added power and experience to our top order. He is a great competitor and we look forward to welcoming Jason to the Scorchers."

Scorchers also confirmed signing Joel Paris, who returns for his sixth season with the club, and Cameron Gannon, who's previously played for Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars.

Perth Scorchers squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Jason Roy, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Fawad Ahmad, Cameron Gannon, Jason Behrendorff, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner