Jasprit Bumrah - A Forgettable Sequence of No Ball Problems Continues For India's Star Fast Bowler

Loading...
The latest incident occurred during the fourth Test between India and England at Ageas Bowl, in Southampton. With England batting first, Virat Kohli required his bowlers to make the new ball count under helpful conditions. Bumrah got the early breakthrough dismissing Keaton Jennings with a peach of an in-swinger and could have got the all-important scalp of the England captain Joe Root as well if not for the dreaded no-ball, again.
Thankfully, for the pacer, his new-ball partner Ishant Sharma came to rescue and trapped Root before he could do any damage. But Bumrah's troubles with his front foot have landed India in a soup quite a few times in the past. Here's a brief list:
Fakhar Zaman - 2017 Champions Trophy final, London
Twitter/ ICC
Probably the most infamous one on this list, India were touted massive favourites going into the 2017 Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan. Virat Kohli won the toss and sent Pakistan in and his decision was almost vindicated by Bumrah who had Zaman nicking for just 3. The keyword here remained 'almost' as replays confirmed that the pacer had in fact overstepped. Zaman made most of the reprieve carting the Indians all around the park to slam his maiden ODI ton - 114 in 106 deliveries as Pakistan amassed 338 for 4 and eventually winning the final by a whopping 180 runs.
Bumrah's no-ball remained the talk of the town for a long time.
Upul Tharanga - India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala (2017)
Having been bundled out for just 112 in the first ODI, hosts India needed something special from their bowlers to get them back in the game against Sri Lanka. With the ball doing a lot under lights in Dharamsala, they got the perfect start to the defence with Danushka Ganuthilaka edging Bumrah behind for 2.
The pacer, in excellent rhythm, then got one to shape away from Upul Tharanga who edged it straight to Dinesh Karthik in the slips. Delight and hope in the Indian camp suddenly turned into despair when replays confirmed that the medium pacer had once again overstepped. Tharanga eventually finished on 49-ball 46 taking his side to an impressive win. The Sri Lankans later admitted that the no-ball was indeed a major turning point in the game.
Adil Rashid - India vs England, 3rd Test, Trent Bridge (2018)
(AP Photo)
Bumrah's penchant for no-ball has seemingly seeped into his Test career as well. In the midst of an excellent spell where he got the wickets of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Lord's Test centurion Chris Woakes in no time, Bumrah had the chance to lead India to a victory on the fourth day of the third Test at Trent Bridge itself. He got the ball to pitch on the perfect length and had Adil Rashid nicking straight to Virat Kohl at second slips.
Five-wicket haul completed, India on the brink of a famous win, jubilation all around. Scratch that! The umpire checks for a no-ball and lo and behold Bumrah had once again overstepped. He eventually did complete his five-for on the fifth day with the wicket of Stuart Broad, but that didn't stop from making Bumrah trend again on social media - for all the wrong reasons.
Joe Root - England vs India, 4th Test, Southampton (2018)
Kohli once again was on the losing end of the toss and with India desperate for a win, hoped his new-ball bowlers will do the needful. Bumrah once again struck early and then had Root in all sorts of tangles with a glorious in-dipper that struck the England captain on the pads. Though the umpire wasn't convinced, Kohli went for the review.
However, the DRS was cut-short with replays once again showing Bumrah foot over the pooping crease. Later it was revealed that had it not been for the no-ball, Bumrah would have had his man.
First Published: August 30, 2018, 5:47 PM IST