Jasprit Bumrah a Phenomenal Talent, Will Only Improve: KL Rahul

Jasprit Bumrah is a "phenomenal talent" and will only get better with each passing day, says his Indian teammate KL Rahul.
Rahul and Bumrah are not part of the Indian squad currently participating in the three-match Test series against South Africa. While Bumrah has been ruled out because of a stress fracture, Rahul has been excluded from the squad owing to his poor form in the longer format.
"He (Bumrah) is a phenomenal talent and I've had the privilege and opportunity to play with him even before he had the opportunity to play for his country. We played on the same junior level team and he's always someone that's very determined and dedicated and very passionate about cricket, and he's someone you don't want to mess with because he bowls the ball at serious speeds and he's a competitor off the field even when we are playing against each other.
"There's no mercy for the guys who play for the country -- he's always very competitive. The things that he's doing for the country right now is absolutely fantastic and I know he's only going to grow and get better," Rahul said.
The 27-year-old, who plays for Kings XI Punjab, also revealed how he would love to team up with England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the IPL.
Stokes played an instrumental role in England's first 50-over World Cup triumph earlier this year. The 28-year-old then repeated his heroics with a superb match-winning 135 not out in the third Ashes Test against Australia. "What he did was unbelievable. It will always remain the best Test match that was ever played. To play an innings like that is incredible," Rahul said.
"He (Stokes) can bowl, he's a phenomenal fielder, yeah, he's played out there before and he's had a great impact on the teams he's played for. I hope he can play for my team, it'd be great to have him in my team," said Rahul.
Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, 23 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India, also revealed that Australia's Pat Cummins is the toughest bowler he has played so far.
"I found him (Cummins) very hard to face. Rashid Khan has always got the edge over me -- he has my number a little bit. (There's) Nathan Lyon from Australia (also). All these guys and Bumrah of course," he added.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Jasprit Bumrah a Phenomenal Talent, Will Only Improve: KL Rahul
Rahul and Bumrah are not part of the Indian squad currently participating in the three-match Test series against South Africa.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Rishabh Pant Working on Improving Wicket-keeping Skills With Kiran More
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 12:15 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Bumrah Needs to Tweak Run-up & Action to Prolong Career: Holding
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 25 Lakh to WWF & Ol Pejeta
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
HK v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings