Jasprit Bumrah All Set to Break This Massive Record By Kapil Dev in England Tour

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has a chance to become the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets, if he can achieve the feat in the upcoming tour of England. Bumrah will break legend Kapil Dev’s record if he gets there. Bumrah currently has 83 wickets in 19 matches. Kapil holds the record currently, having completed 100 wickets in 25 Tests.

Has Mithali Raj Ever Had Issues Dealing With Media, Like Naomi Osaka? Here’s Her Answer

Irfan Pathan (28 Tests) and Mohammed Shami (29 Tests) are next in the list.

India are set to play six Tests in likely pace friendly conditions in England. They start with the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and will then play five Tests against England.

‘If You Repetitively Ask the Same Question…’ – Mithali Raj’s Response on Reuniting With Ramesh Powar

Bumrah has drawn praise from all quarters for his bowling.

Recently, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said Bumrah is to India what Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were for Pakistan.

“Bumrah is the one the captain turns to. If you look at Rohit Sharma, he mostly makes him bowl one over at the beginning and saves him for the last six overs. Why? Because the captain trusts him that if the opposition needs to get 30-40 off them, in Bumrah’s over, he won’t let you get the runs and pick up wickets too,” Butt said in his YouTube channel.

“His worth in the Indian team is what Wasim and Waqar’s was for Pakistan. They did not allow 30-40 runs to be scored with five wickets remaining. They would get them out. Bumrah has that quality what wins India matches in the end; his dot ball percentage is great, has great control over his yorkers. He can deceive in his action, slower ball and the quick bouncer. He is a priceless asset for his team and captain.”

Former India pacer L Balaji said of Bumrah in an interview to Cricketnext: “With Bumrah’s talent, you have to see a similar replacement for him. He cannot be identically replaced as he is an exceptionally talented bowler. He is a match-winner. At the same time, you have an opportunity for an identical talent to thrive, say Siraj. The ball pretty much comes out of the hand perpendicular, angles away from the left-hander, straightens for the right-hander. They are almost identical, not exactly the same.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here