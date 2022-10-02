Jasprit Bumrah Can Recover in 4 to 6 Weeks As Pacer Diagnosed With Stress Reaction Not Stress Fracture-Report

In what could be a positive news for Indian cricket fans, it has now being learnt that Bumrah had a stress reaction and not stress fracture as was reported by the media. This means the recovery time will be much shorter, a report in Times of India said. The 28-year-old was shifted to NCA Bengaluru where he underwent a scan where the fact came to light that Bumrah has a stress reaction which usually takes 4 to 6 weeks and not 4 to 6 months—a usual recovery period for stress fracture.

Also Read: Who Should Replace Jasprit Bumrah: Shami, Deepak Chahar or Another Right-Arm Quick in Contention?

However, there is no confirmation if he will travel to Australia alongside the Indian team from Mumbai on October 5.

“Scans by the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy (in Bangalore) have revealed that it’s not a stress fracture, but ‘stress reaction’, which is one step less than stress fracture.” the source told the newspaper.

However, according to the tournament rules, Bumrah can still be named in the squad, the cutoff date for the same is October 15; so, BCCI is not jumping the gun yet.

Also Read: ‘Don’t Rule Jasprit Bumrah Out Yet’: Sourav Ganguly on Indian Pacer’s Availability For T20 World Cup

“If a squad member is injured between 16th September (initial submissions) and start of the support period (October 15), they can be replaced without going through the Event Technical Committee,” revealed a source in the know of things to TOI.

Earlier it was reported by the Sportstar that Mohammed Siraj, in all likelihood, will replace Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad. Furthermore, Umran Malik will be named as reserve player. For now, he has been replaced by Siraj in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

Earlier Bumrah was ruled out from the ongoing T20 series against South Africa on Thursday due to a stress fracture. This also meant that Bumrah, who was considered pace spearhead of Team India, was also out entirely from the all important T20 World Cup.

However, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly refuted that claim, asking fans not to count Bumrah out yet. With Team India now traveling to Perth, it must be noted here that they will play their first game not before October 23 which means they still have more than a fortnight to take a call on Bumrah’s status.

Earlier an anonymous BCCI source had told PTI that Bumrah will not play the World Cup.

“Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here