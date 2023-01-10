Jasprit Bumrah Could Miss First Half of Australia Test Series: Report

India stalwart Jasprit Bumrah is racing against time to get fit for the Australia Test series next month, according to a report. On Monday, Bumrah was ruled out of a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with captain Rohit Sharma revealing the bowler complained of a stiff back during net practice.

Now, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has been advised at least three more weeks of rest before he can resume bowling meaning he could miss at least two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts from February 9 in Nagpur.

The 28-year-old last played a competitive match in September 2022 following which he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He began training late November last year and then bowling by mid of December.

The report adds that Bumrah underwent match-simulation tests at the NCA before being declared fit. After more bowling tests under the supervision of NCA’s head of sports science wing Nitin Patel in addition to scan results, it was decided the bowler will have to defer his return to competitive cricket.

“Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

During a pre-series interaction with the media, captain Rohit termed Bumrah’s absence as ‘unfortunate’ but allayed fears about the star pacer’s fitness saying it’s nothing major.

“It’s an unfortunate incident with him (Bumrah). The poor guy had been working very hard at the NCA all this time. Just when he got back to full fitness, he started bowling and everything, the last two days I think this incident happened where he felt a little bit of stiffness in his back. It’s nothing major, it’s just stiffness. (But]) when Bumrah says anything we have to be very cautious about it. I thought it was important for us to make that decision then, to just pull him out," Rohit said.

