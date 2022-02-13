Jasprit Bumrah's Cryptic Tweet During IPL 2022 Auction Day 1 Leaves Fans Confused

Team India and Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday which left the fan confused on social media. Bumrah, who is currently off-duty from India’s limited-overs series against West Indies, posted a couple of emojis on his latest tweet during the Indian Premier League 2022 Auction Day 1 in Bengaluru.

The 28-year-old was not part of the mega auction as Mumbai Indians already retained him for INR 12 crore. He took to Twitter to post a laughter emoji followed by a facepalm emoji. Interestingly, when he posted that tweet, the fast bowlers were going under the hammer and the franchises were splashing huge money on them.

‍♂️— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 12, 2022

The fans on Twitter made some interesting theories around Bumrah’s tweet as they claimed that the premium pacer might be thinking about the fast bowlers getting picked for a handsome amount while he got retained for INR 12 crore.

Should have gone for the mega auction. Looking at Deepak and Prasidh. He would’ve gone for 20 crore https://t.co/2n4y6ftXle— ayaan. (@AyanMusk) February 12, 2022

Bumrah’s India teammate Deepak Chahar hit the pay dirt courtesy of a fierce four-way bidding war that saw Chennai Super Kings securing his services for a record INR 14 crore and thus became their most expensive buy in IPL auction history.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians splashed huge money on their former player Ishan Kishan. He became the second most expensive Indian player in the history of the Indian Premier League (fourth overall) auction after being bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Kishan was landed by MI for an astronomical Rs 15.25 crore which makes him the second-costliest Indian cricketer purchased at an IPL auction after the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

Apart from Ishan, Mumbai also bought South Africa’s young prodigy Dewald Brevis for massive INR 3 Crore, pacer Basil Thampi for INR 30 Lakh and spinner Murugan Ashwin for INR 1.6 crore.

After the end of Day 1’s auction, Mumbai were left with the purse of INR 27.85 Crore.

