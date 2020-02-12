Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jasprit Bumrah Drops to Two in ICC ODI Rankings, Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot Among Batsmen

Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday after a wicket-less run in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |February 12, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second place in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday after a wicket-less run in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand.

Trent Boult, who missed the same series due to injury, has now leapfrogged Bumrah into the top spot.

India skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot among the batsmen despite having a forgettable series against New Zealand, with vice-captain Rohit Sharma - who missed the series due to injury - remaining in second spot.

Ross Taylor (4th place) and Quinton de Kock (7th place) were the biggest gainers among the batsmen. Taylor had scored an unbeaten ton in the first ODI against India and was generally solid with the bat throughout the series.

De Kock had also scored a century in South Africa's first ODI against England, which the hosts had won by seven wickets.

There was also some movement among the all-rounders, with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi going into the top spot ahead of Ben Stokes.

The England all-rounder had been rested for the series against South Africa and thus lost some ground.

India's Ravindra Jadeja, who had a strong showing with both bat and ball against the Kiwis, rose three spots to seventh. New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme jumped four spots to fourth place.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more