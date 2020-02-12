Jasprit Bumrah Drops to Two in ICC ODI Rankings, Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot Among Batsmen

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second place in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday after a wicket-less run in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand.
Trent Boult, who missed the same series due to injury, has now leapfrogged Bumrah into the top spot.
India skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot among the batsmen despite having a forgettable series against New Zealand, with vice-captain Rohit Sharma - who missed the series due to injury - remaining in second spot.
Ross Taylor (4th place) and Quinton de Kock (7th place) were the biggest gainers among the batsmen. Taylor had scored an unbeaten ton in the first ODI against India and was generally solid with the bat throughout the series.
De Kock had also scored a century in South Africa's first ODI against England, which the hosts had won by seven wickets.
There was also some movement among the all-rounders, with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi going into the top spot ahead of Ben Stokes.
The England all-rounder had been rested for the series against South Africa and thus lost some ground.
India's Ravindra Jadeja, who had a strong showing with both bat and ball against the Kiwis, rose three spots to seventh. New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme jumped four spots to fourth place.
