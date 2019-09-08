Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently featured on the cover of Elle magazine, the first time the cricketer has featured on the cover of a publication.
On Sunday (September 8), Bumrah shared two more pictures from the photoshoot he conducted with the magazine.
The speedster posted the two pictures on Twitter along with the caption “Here’s looking at you, kid. #retrovibes”
“Here’s looking at you, kid.” #retrovibes 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YneYTbDCwq— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 8, 2019
Bumrah was the star of the show with the ball during the recently-concluded two-match Test series against West Indies.
The 25-year old took 13 wickets – including two five-wicket hauls and a hat-trick – as India went on to register a 2-0 clean sweep of the series.
India skipper Virat Kohli had singled out Bumrah for praise after the second Test, calling him the most complete bowler in world cricket right now.
"Not much you can say about Jasprit the way he has been bowling. All we can say is we're lucky to have him in our team," Kohli said in the press conference after winning the second Test in Jamaica.
"When he gets momentum, you can see what he can do in 5-6 overs with the new ball like he did in the first innings. I've not seen more lethal spells than the ones in those two innings.
“Standing in slips, you can feel for the batsmen who are playing him because he confuses you with angles, swing. He'll set up for the outswinger and bowl an inswinger, and it's coming at pace.
“He can hit you with bouncers as well. So I think he's probably the most complete bowler in world cricket right now."
