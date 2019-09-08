Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Bangladesh need 368 runs to win
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

301 (107.0)

England need 365 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently featured on the cover of Elle magazine, the first time the cricketer has featured on the cover of a publication.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently featured on the cover of Elle magazine, the first time the cricketer has featured on the cover of a publication.

On Sunday (September 8), Bumrah shared two more pictures from the photoshoot he conducted with the magazine.

The speedster posted the two pictures on Twitter along with the caption “Here’s looking at you, kid. #retrovibes”

Bumrah was the star of the show with the ball during the recently-concluded two-match Test series against West Indies.

The 25-year old took 13 wickets – including two five-wicket hauls and a hat-trick – as India went on to register a 2-0 clean sweep of the series.

India skipper Virat Kohli had singled out Bumrah for praise after the second Test, calling him the most complete bowler in world cricket right now.

"Not much you can say about Jasprit the way he has been bowling. All we can say is we're lucky to have him in our team," Kohli said in the press conference after winning the second Test in Jamaica.

"When he gets momentum, you can see what he can do in 5-6 overs with the new ball like he did in the first innings. I've not seen more lethal spells than the ones in those two innings.

“Standing in slips, you can feel for the batsmen who are playing him because he confuses you with angles, swing. He'll set up for the outswinger and bowl an inswinger, and it's coming at pace.

“He can hit you with bouncers as well. So I think he's probably the most complete bowler in world cricket right now." ​

bumrah magazinejasprit bumrahOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...