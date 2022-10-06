Jasprit Bumrah Hits Back At Critics With Famous Winston Churchill Quote After Getting Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2022

Three days after he was officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has hit back at his critics using the famous Winston Churchill quote. India suffered a major setback when Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the fans were hopeful that he will indeed make the cut.

Meanwhile the 28-year-old had reacted to the news with a dignified message earlier, but has now hit back at trolls who have targeted him for missing out on the important event.

Earlier he was ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury on Monday. Known as the pace spearhead of Team India, the pacer’s injury news broke last week after which BCCI had stepped in and asked the fans not to count him out yet. He was then rushed to NCA, Bangalore where he was undergoing rehabilitation in race against time.

Meanwhile, some media reports had also said that he has been diagnosed with a stress reaction and not stress fracture which meant that he would be recovering in a shorter period of time, igniting glimmer of hope among Indian fans.

However, on Monday, the BCCI clarified that he has been confirmed ruled out of T20 World Cup.

“I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,” he said on Twitter.

Now, he has hit back at his critics through an Instagram story. which read: “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

Bumrah’s absence will certainly affect India’s chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months.

He was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Bumrah has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back.

