India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah in Race Against Time to be Fit For Second Test Against England

While Deepak Chahar was picked as Bumrah’s replacement for the ongoing T20I series, Shardul Thakur will replace him for the ODI series that follows the shortest format. The Test series starts on August 1 at Edgbaston.
Starting off as a pure white-ball specialist, his control with the Kookaburra ball led to pundits and former cricketers calling for his inclusion in the Test side. The call-up came for the tour of South Africa on the back of 103 wickets from 29 first-class games. And the fast bowler didn’t disappoint as he was the wrecker-in-chief as India beat hosts South Africa by 63 runs in the third Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Bumrah picked 7 wickets in the game with figures of 5/54 in the first essay and 2/57 including the all-important wicket of AB de Villiers for 6 in the second innings. He finished the series with 14 wickets from the 3 games at a strike-rate of 48.0.
Bumrah suffered the finger injury against Ireland in the first T20 international in Dublin while attempting to take a catch in the 20th over of the Ireland innings off his own bowling. The Indian Test squad is expected to be named during the ODI series later this month and captain Virat Kohli will be hoping the world’s top ranked ODI bowler can play a part in his team’s quest to come back with the series trophy.
First Published: July 7, 2018, 9:00 AM IST