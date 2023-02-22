'Jasprit Bumrah is a National Treasure, World Won't End if he Doesn't Play 7 Matches With Jofra Archer'

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah continues his recovery fitness concerns that have forced him to miss out on Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year, and the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. Last month though, he was named in India’s ODI squad for a home series against Sri Lanka before being withdrawn due to stiffness in his right glute.

There were speculations that Bumrah could be back in the India squad for the last two Tests of Australia series but that hasn’t been the case. In fact, he isn’t even part of the ODI series that will follow immediately after the commencement of the Tests.

It’s clear that Bumrah isn’t back to full fitness and BCCI doesn’t want to rush his comeback after a failed attempt last year in September when he played a couple of T20Is against Australia before heading back to the National Cricket Academy after complaining of a back pain.

The next big cricket tournament is IPL which starts from March 31 and it will be interesting if Bumrah will be make his competitive return through the T20 league where he represents Mumbai Indians.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra though feels that if the 29-year-old is still not 100 per cent fit, there’s no need for him to be part of IPL either as representing India should be the prority.

“You’re an Indian player first and then you play for your franchise. So, if Bumrah feels any discomfort, the BCCI will step in and tell the franchise that we are not going to release him. The world won’t end if he doesn’t play seven games with Jofra Archer," Chopra told Sportskeeda.

“At the same time, when you’re fit, you want to keep on playing as that only makes you better. So I definitely feel MI will pay heed to it if BCCI steps in because he is a national treasure and things aren’t as difficult to manage as they seem to be at the moment," he added.

Before IPL though, Bumrah can get into some kind of a rhythm by taking part in the Irani Cup wherein last year’s Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh will take on Rest of India from March 3 onwards.

And then should India qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final, Bumrah can get back into red-ball mode by taking part in County cricket as well.

“If he (Bumrah) is fit, he will go and play those games. But the IPL is still a month away and we don’t even know if he will play all games. The WTC final is three months away. So it’s too early to say anything," Chopra said.

