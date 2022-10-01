'Jasprit Bumrah is Like a Ferrari, Meant to be Driven Only on Weekends': Former Pakistan Captain

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has compared Jasprit Bumrah to Ferrari and other luxury cars as he advised the Indian team management to manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload properly. According to reports, Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The BCCI has not yet not officially given a statement about Bumrah missing the mega ICC event. However, he has already been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa.

Meanwhile Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt said that the Indian pacer’s bowling action put a load on his back which is the reason why India have to pick him selective matches to keep him injury free.

“Bumrah’s action is such that it puts immense load on his back. He plays all three formats and then there is the IPL as well, which is a long tournament. So, India will have to pick and choose,” Butt said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain suggested that Bumrah is not a regular car and called him a luxury one which is meant to be driven on weekends only.

“Bumrah is like a Ferrari, or an Aston Martin or a Lamborghini. These are luxury cars which have speed. These are called ‘weekend cars’. They are not your everyday Toyota Corolla, that can be driven everywhere. Anyone can scratch it and it wouldn’t make a difference. Weekend cars are meant to be driven only on weekends. A genuine fast bowler like Bumrah needs to be managed carefully. Don’t play him in every match,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj has been selected as Bumrah’s replacement for the South Africa T20Is, however, the BCCI are yet to give any update on his availability for T20 World Cup.

Butt said that if Bumrah misses out then the responsibility will be on the youngsters to step up to fill his big shoes.



“Bumrah is a bowler of superior quality. He is experienced, a match-winner, can bowl in the middle and death overs, puts pressure early. He is a very versatile bowler and his void will be felt for sure. But then again, it depends how India decide to view this situation. It is a great chance for youngsters to step up. When Bumrah will regain fitness, he will return to the Playing XI, but until then who becomes Bumrah remains to be seen,” he added.

