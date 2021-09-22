Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Kartik Tyagi For Final Over Heroics Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021: 'What an Over'

Kartik Tygi’s heroics, which saw Punjab Kings defend four runs off the final over, made India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah take notice. The youngster bowled the final over with Punjab’s two set batters—Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in the middle. Tyagi gave away a single to Markram and then removed Pooran and Hooda off successive balls to derail their chase.

IPL Coverage: Points Table | Purple Cap | Orange Cap | Full Schedule

India’s best bowler Jasprit Bumrah took note of this performance and tweeted: “What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021.”

What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021

PBKS finished on 183/4 in 20 overs for their sixth defeat of the season massively denting their chances of finishing among the top-four. Rahul was given three lives - on 2, 29 and 31. He capitalised but missed out on a fifty by one run but not before clattering four fours and two sixes during his stay. By the time they finally held on to his catch, PBKS were cruising in the chase. He was ecstatic to effect a turn around in an IPL match for Rajasthan Royals after having seen others do it in the past seasons.

“I have been talking to seniors over the years and they keep telling me that things keep changing in this format, so I need to keep believing," Tyagi said at the post match press conference.“I’ve always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special."Asked about his effort, he said, “I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here