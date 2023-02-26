Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Miss IPL 2023 And World Test Championship Final: Report

Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the upcoming season of Indian Premier League and the final of World Test Championship as his comeback from injury might take some more time. Bumrah, who has been out of cricket since September 2022, missed major tournaments like Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year. He has also failed to make the cut for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is crucial for India to get a place in World Test Championship final. Now his chances to play in IPL for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season are very slim.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah’s injury is quite serious as the BCCI sources have stated that he might miss a huge chunk of cricket in the coming months which might also include the WTC final if India managed to qualify for that.

The report further suggested that the BCCI wants the premier pacer to get for the ODI World Cup in October-November and they don’t want to take any risk regarding his injury as he is still feeling uncomfortable.

The right-arm quick last played for the country in the T20I match against Australia at home on 25 September 2022. Since then, he has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Bumrah was all set to return to competitive cricket with Sri Lanka ODIs last month but was ruled out later after failing to recover in time. The premier pacer has been facing a lot of scrutiny in recent times for being injury-prone in recent times but India missed his services dearly during the last year’s T20 WC.

Meanwhile, it’s a big blow for Mumbai Indians who will look to bounce back in IPL 2023 after a disastrous last season where they finished at the bottom of points table with just 4 wins in 14 matches.

While India have almost confirmed their place in World Test Championship which will be placed at the Oval on 7-11 June. Bumrah led the Indian team when it last played a Test match in English conditions - rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston.

