Jasprit Bumrah May Miss IPL, WTC Final: Fans Suggest Hilarious Replacement

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s long-persistent injury certainly comes among the worries that Team India has been dealing with in recent times. Bumrah has been away from cricket for more than five months now.

He was expected to make a return in the Indian Premier League. It could have been a good sign for the Indian brigade who are set to make their second consecutive appearance in the World Test Championship (WTC) in June. But Bumrah might miss both events as his injury will take more time to be fully recovered, a Cricbuzz report said.

As per the report, the fast-bowling maestro is not yet match-fit and can join the Indian unit in the ODI World Cup, even if he can’t make it to the Asia Cup.

Since the news of his delayed return broke on the internet, it went on to garner mixed reactions from Indian fans. While some backed the Indian pacer’s decision to take more time, others criticised him for missing a number of major assignments.

A fan shared a clip of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol bowling in the Celebrity Cricket League and sarcastically termed him “the replacement for Bumrah” in the upcoming IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Lord Bobby Deol should be called in the as the replacement for Bumrah by Mumbai Indianspic.twitter.com/Zn0d0KGosy— KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) February 26, 2023

Another fan supported Bumrah’s decision to “skip IPL,” saying, “He should focus on WTC and ODI WC later this year.”

Bumrah is likely to skip IPL. A great decision by Bumrah, he should focus on WTC and ODI WC later this year. pic.twitter.com/PZm98UEwzs— Pratham. (@75thHundredWhen) February 26, 2023

A user took a dig at Mumbai Indians fans who, according to him, “thought they’ll see both Bumrah and Archer playing together in IPL.”

Let's laugh on MI fans, they thought they'll see both Bumrah and Archer playing together in IPL ! pic.twitter.com/y1Ttqob3OR— supremo ` (@hyperKohli) February 26, 2023

An Indian fan wished for Jasprit Bumrah’s speedy recovery and tweeted, “Come back strong once again the same as before.”

Come back strong once again the same as before Jasprit Bumrah 🤞#JaspritBumrahpic.twitter.com/uUg5OLC9uF— Cricketing Dose (@Cricketingdose) February 27, 2023

Here are some other notable reactions:

At least MI has developed a player like Bumrah for whom everyone cares unlike some other franchise— Cricket Fanatic (@Loyal_Cricket) February 27, 2023

Mukesh Ambani to Bumrah after knowing that "Bumrah is unlikely to play in IPL 2023" pic.twitter.com/EiiJQvukQf— Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) February 27, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah donned the Indian kit last time during a home T20I fixture against Australia in September last year.

Owing to his unfortunate injury, the right-arm pacer had to sit out of two marquee events in a row- the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup. After missing the New Zealand and Bangladesh tours, he was initially included in the squad for the limited-over series against Sri Lanka.

But, just ahead of the home series, the BCCI decided to give Bumrah more time to get fully fit as he was not feeling comfortable. Looking at the recent scenario, the Indian apex board has not made any official announcement, revealing the potential date for Bumrah’s return.

