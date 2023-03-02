Jasprit Bumrah Might Travel to New Zealand to Undergo Back Surgery: Report

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah might fly to New Zealand to undergo surgery as he is set to miss the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Bumrah has been out of cricketing action due to a back injury for almost 6 months as he last played for India in September last year against Australia in T20I.

Bumrah will be treated by the same surgeon who helped in English pacer Jofra Archer’s recovery.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the managers of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) have finalised a surgeon named Rowan Schouten.

Schouten, in the past, had worked with renowned orthopedic surgeon Grahame Inglis, who had operated upon a few New Zealand players, including Shane Bond — the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, who is likely to have suggested Schouten’s name.

Bumrah’s injury has been a big concern for the Indian team management as the Men in Blue missed his services in Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup and the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The premier was set to return to competitive cricket this year and was selected in the Indian squad for a white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home in January.

However, the attempt was aborted after Bumrah reported of discomfort and the emergence of a fresh niggle also ruled him out from the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The report further said that Schouten had also assisted Inglis in the surgery of Australian pacer James Pattinson while he also handled Ben Dwarshuis and Jason Behrendorff’s surgery, who had also struggled with back issues.

The recovery time for Bumrah is stretched to 20-24 weeks, which means he is set to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in London, should India qualify.

The team management wants Bumrah to get fit for the ODI World Cup which will played later this year in India.

The right-arm quick last played for the country in the T20I match against Australia at home on 25 September 2022. Since then, he has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

