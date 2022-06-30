Jasprit Bumrah Named India Captain For Rescheduled 5th Test Against England in Rohit Sharma's Absence

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England beginning on Friday. The premier pacer will lead the Indian team for the first time as regular skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to recover from COVID-19.

Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest format since the country first played in 1932.

Rohit underwent another Test on Thursday morning but returned COVID-19 positive which ruled him out of the clash.

“Mr Rohit Sharma, Captain, Indian Cricket Team is ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to be played from Friday. Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for COVID-19,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named the vice-captain for the series-decider.

Bumrah is all set to become the first Indian bowler after Kapil Dev to lead the Indian team in Test cricket. Fast bowlers in Indian context have never been considered worthy of leadership contention and Kapil Dev, the world class all-rounder, was more of a fast medium bowler in his prime and later a medium-fast as time progressed.

Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan, two fine exponents of fast bowling, were never even considered for vice-captaincy during their heydays. And hence, it took 35 years for India to have another pacer captain.

India were leading the series 2-1 last year before the final Test was abandoned owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

India were a dominant side when they visited England last year as they claimed 20 wickets in three matches to put pressure on the hosts. However, the dynamics have completely changed now as the hosts have played a fearless brand of cricket in recent times under the new management of Test captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.



While it will also be not the same for the Indian team as Virat Kohli was the leader of the side when they took a 2-1 lead under the guidance of Ravi Shastri.

India’s Test squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal.

