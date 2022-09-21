'Jasprit Bumrah Not Being There Obviously Makes a Big Difference': Hardik Pandya After India's Defeat in 1st T20I

Flamboyant allrounder Hardik Pandya admitted that Jasprit Bumrah’s absence made a big difference for India in the opening T20I match against Australia in first T20I. Bumrah missed out on his place in the playing for the series opener as skipper Rohit Sharma revealed at the toss that the premier pacer wanted a break for the match.

The 28-year-old sustained a back injury and was ruled out of the Asia Cup, while he has been included in the squads for T20 World Cup and the preceding series against Australia and South Africa.

India suffered a crushing 4-wicket defeat in the Mohali T20I as the bowlers failed to defend the massive 209-run target on a batting-friendly surface. The hosts missed the services of Bumrah, especially in the death overs.

Pandya suggested that Bumrah’s absence made a difference but everyone has to back the players in the squad.

“We all know what he brings to the table and how important he is for us. There will be concerns here and there (about bowling) which is fine. We got to trust our boys. These are the best 15 in the country and that is why they are there in the squad.

“Jasprit not being there obviously makes a big difference. He is coming back after an injury, it is important for him to get enough time to kind of come back and may be not put a lot of pressure on himself,” said Hardik in the press conference.

Pandya smashed a blistering 71 not out off 30 balls to take India past 200. He has been the team’s stand-out player ever since his comeback post the IPL.

Talking about his performances of late, he said: “I have gotten a lot of success recently but for me, what is more important is that even on my good days how can I get better? The kind of career graph I have had, I don’t make a big deal about my performances whether success or failure.

“I had a good game today. They could target me in the next game and I need to be one step ahead.”

Australia went hammer and tongs in the run chase, making a mockery of the Indian attack.

The Indian all-rounder admitted that was no dew and it was the Australian batters who played good cricket and the Indian bowlers failed to execute their plans.

“There was no dew. You have to give credit to them the way they batted. They played good cricket. We could not execute our plans with the ball, with our deliveries.

“You can’t pin point why we lost. It is a game. It is a bilateral series. We got two more matches and we will try to perform better.”

He also praised Cameron Green who smashed 61 off 30 balls on his opening debut and shocked the Indians with his assault.

“Good on him the way he played. We have seen a lot of videos but it is all about executing your plans. He played some good shots and credit where it is due,” added Hardik.

