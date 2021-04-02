Jasprit Bumrah Reacts to Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Stunning Instagram Post

Newly-wedded Sanjana Ganesan posted a brand new picture on her Instagram account. The picture shows her bathing in the sea with a magnificent sunset backdrop. While her followers absolutely loved the picture, her husband Jasprit Bumrah too reacted on the post saying: “Wow. The person clicking the picture is really good”.

As news of Jasprit Bumrah’s wedding with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan intensified, an old tweet of the anchor has added a little fuel to the fire. A tweet from two months ago has resurfaced where she had retweeted a tweet from a sports website which showed Bumrah’s mood during a Test match.Ganesan had taken to Twitter to have a little fun and retweeted the photo with a caption,”Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike,” back in January this year.

Sanjana, 28, has recently grown into prominence since becoming a TV presenter for India’s matches and has also worked with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL season.She first rose to prominence in 2014 when she was crowned Miss India and then went on to take part in TV reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan thanked the fans for their messages after receiving the warm wishes.The couple got married in a private affair in Goa earlier this week. Bumrah and Sanjana took to Instagram to thank their fans and for all the love and wishes on social media.Bumrah thanked everyone and said he’s grateful for all the blessings.

“The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful,” Bumrah posted on his Instagram account.