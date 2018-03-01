Bumrah Revelling in the Glory of Successful Tour of South Africa

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah wrote: “Chilling scenes after so long!😊”
Chilling scenes after so long!😊 pic.twitter.com/u2G5fqbIM9— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 28, 2018
He had earlier posted: “End of a good long tour to South Africa coming back home now. Thank you to my family for all the constant support throughout.”
End of a good long tour to South Africa coming back home now. Thank you to my family for all the constant support throughout. pic.twitter.com/VL2j9D3pVT— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 25, 2018
Bumrah's emergence as 'Test match bowler' was India's biggest gain during the recently concluded tour of South Africa and national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that the Gujarat speedster's "workload management'' is paramount for him.
Bumrah bowled a whopping 162.1 overs across three formats, including 112.1 overs during the the three-Test series in South Africa.
"I am delighted with Jasprit's performance. We always had confidence in his abilities as he had done well for Gujarat in Ranji Trophy. But now our primary goal is to monitor his workload very carefully with so much international cricket ahead. We need to be careful that he is not over-used," Prasad said.
The chairman also indicated that Bumrah will be used only for the "important Test series" as his slinging action is one of the rarest of rare.
"If you look at his action, it is a rare one and he can be prone to injuries. We need to use him for the important Test series coming ahead. For each and every fast bowler, the balance of workload is very important and the high performance team will be monitoring it closely," the former India wicketkeeper explained.
India vs South Africajasprit bumrahMSK PrasadOff The FieldRavi ShastriSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: March 1, 2018, 11:21 AM IST