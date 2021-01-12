IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of fourth Test at Brisbane Due to Abdominal Strain

In what could be the biggest blow for India ahead of the 4th Test at Brisbane, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to abdominal strain as per BCCI sources

In what could be the biggest blow for India ahead of the 4th Test at Brisbane, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to abdominal strain as per BCCI sources, reports PTI.

Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Fourth Test Due to Thumb Injury, Hanuma Vihari Suffers Hamstring Tear

"Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.

It has been learnt that Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England, further adds the PTI report.

Bumrah was seen during days three and four of the SCG Test chatting with the team physio pointing at the abdomen area during Australia's second innings. The news comes a day after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 4th Test with a fractured thumb and Hanuma Vihari suffering a torn hamstring, it is unlikely, he will be part of the playing XI at Brisbane.

With this, India have lost their three frontline seamers on the tour with Mohammad Shami ruled out after the first test with a fractured forearm, Umesh Yadav out in the middle of the second Test with a calf injury. Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini made their debuts in the second and the third Test respectively, and it looks like Shardul Thakur will get a game at Brisbane in place of Bumrah with a chance of T Natarajan also making his debut on the pacer friendly venue.

Rishabh Pant's Belligerence at the SCG - A Counter-attack For the Ages

Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 4th Test, a BCCI release confirmed today. The left-hander suffered a thumb dislocation on day three of the Sydney Test, and could not participate in the match after that. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb.

Team India Celebrates Inside Dressing Room After Brilliant SCG Draw

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports also suggest that hero of the drawn Sydney Test, Hanuma Vihari is all but out from the Brisbane Test, after suffering a hamstring tear. This is not great news from the Indian camp, which had already suffered a spate of injuries and are practically fielding their second-rung team against the mighty Aussies.

Steve Smith Does His Best to Unsettle Rishabh Pant; Indian Fans Fume

India managed to pull off an amazing draw against Australia on the final day of the 3rd Test at Sydney to keep the series alive going into the final Test at Brisbane. Both sides have won one match each in what has been an excellent Test series thus far, especially for neutrals. However, things could have been so very different were it not for the heroics of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, the latter of whom proved once again how useful an all-round player he is in the longest format of the game. But it wasn't Ashwin who faced as much pressure to prove his worth to the side as Vihari.