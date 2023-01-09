Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of Sri Lanka ODIs, Netizens Vent Anger: 'This is Beyond My Understanding'

Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action has been delayed further as he has failed to recover fully from his lower back stress fracture, ruling out the senior India pacer from the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah was named in the squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday, but the BCCI’s support staff and medical team have collectively decided that his “return to play" should be pushed back, keeping the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy in mind.

Mumbai Indians and part time BCCI bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Sri Lanka series.#JaspritBumrah #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/RksKU0WQuu— Sanju Sharma (@DalalHonSanjuKa) January 9, 2023

First, Bumrah was not in the Playing XILater, they added him to the squad Now, As a precautionary measure he is ruled out of Sri Lanka series #JaspritBumrah#IndianCricketTeam#BCCI pic.twitter.com/CuuIqEskKW — KarthikRaj___ (@Karthikraj_98) January 9, 2023

“Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the BCCI said in a statement.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah," added the BCCI.

It will be interesting to see if Bumrah recovers to compete against New Zealand for the ODI series, starting January 18 and is fielded without playing even one domestic game.

This is beyond my understanding. What the actual F is going on? #JaspritBumrah #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/4NyagokwQj— Debkinkar Maity (@maity7deb) January 9, 2023

“The committee under MSK Prasad and earlier team management had made a rule that a player in order to return from injury must play at least one or if possible two domestic games before being termed ready for international comeback," a former office bearer recalled.

Bumrah sustained a lower back stress fracture post England tour and missed the Asia Cup last year.

To enhance the team’s chances at the T20 World Cup, Bumrah was rushed to the T20 side during a home series against Australia, where he broke down once again and was ruled out for an indefinite period.

It will not be a surprise if Bumrah plays the entire four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 9. He is expected to be used sparingly as he would be needed for the marquee ODI World Cup at home later this year.

