Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of T20 WC: Twitter in Meltdown After BCCI Confirms Indian Pacer's Unavailability

Team India suffered a massive blow as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The BCCI on Monday confirmed that Bumrah will not be able to recover in time for the marquee ICC event. In a media release, the BCCI stated that the decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

However, the Indian cricket board is yet to name a replacement for their star pacer. It’s a massive blow for the Indian team as Bumrah also missed the Asia Cup due to the same injury and the Men in Blue looked vulnerable without him there. India’s death bowling has been under the scanner for the past couple of months after their debacle in Asia Cup and then they failed to defend the 209-run target against Australia in the first T20I. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian bowlers had another forgettable night where they allowed the Proteas batters to score 221/3 in 20 overs while defending the 238-run target.

Bumrah’s absence is only going to increase their trouble as he is perfectly suited for the Australian conditions which offer pace and bounce.

The fans on Twitter went into meltdown after BCCI confirmed the news of Bumrah missing the T20 World Cup.

Opposite teams when #JaspritBumrah ruled out of T20 WC : pic.twitter.com/bCmnC8cQOD — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) October 3, 2022



Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are the front-runners to replace Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad. Shami and Chahar are part of the stand by list, while Siraj has been included in India’s squad for South Africa series as Bumrah’s replacement.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is to leave for Australia on October 6, two days after the conclusion of the ongoing home T20I series against South Africa and will have a preparatory camp ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup.

India are in Group 2 at the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers. They will open their campaign against Pakistan at the MCG on October 23

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here