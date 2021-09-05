Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Didn't Like Each Other at First Sight, Pacer Reveals

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s marriage and love affair was hush hush. Nobody got a whiff that the two are dating each other and set to marry. Their marriage took place in Goa this year in March, and six months later the India fast bowler has finally opened up how he felt when he first saw Ganesan in England during World Cup 2019.

“I had obviously seen her a lot of times but we had the same problem with each other. She thought I was really arrogant, I thought she was really arrogant so we never really spoke. I spoke to her for the first time during the 2019 World Cup when she was here covering the event. We became friends and started talking a lot. It’s been good, we have been married for five months now, so yeah very happy,” Bumrah recalled during a special interview with Dinesh Karthik.

He added that he is really happy into the marriage and said having a wife who is a sort of expert helps him unwind after the match. Ganesan is a sports presenter for Star Sports.

“She understands the sport, she understands what the player goes through, so whenever things don’t go well or go well, we have a lot of interesting conversations, that really helps me. And, obviously, playing cricket and travelling all the time, you’ve got your wife with you now, so, you really have to focus on other things as well," said Bumrah.

“You can switch off after the game. All these factors are really helpful and I’m really happy how this relationship has developed,” he added.

