Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Engage in Adorable Comments Exchange on Instagram

Recently married pair Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s adorable Twitter exchange warmed everyone’s hearts as the couple replied to each other’s comments on one of Ganesan’s Instagram photos.

Ganesan recently uploaded a throwback photo with a caption that asked people to smile, be grateful and see the good in people and netizens started commenting soon that they are waiting for the photographer to say a few words. Bumrah didn’t disappoint as he was quick to comment, “The person clicking the picture is really good.” To which, Ganesan replied, “That’s why I married him.” Ganesan also tagged Bumrah and shared a heart emoji with the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

People loved their exchange and some users had really sweet things to say while most asked her if she’s returning to Kolkata Knight Riders or not this year during the Indian Premier League.

Ganesan was a host for KKR and worked with the franchise last year where she was conducting interviews, doing videos and other stuff during the course of the tournament. However, this year, she hasn’t been seen on any of KKR’s posts or videos yet.

Bumrah, on the other hand, is getting ready for the IPL with the Mumbai Indians, who will start their campaign on April 9 against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The pacer missed India’s limited-overs series against England as well as the last Test as he tied the knot with Ganesan on March 15 in a low-key affair in Goa. Following that, Ganesan was seen returning to hosting duties for broadcasters but Bumrah was on leave still.

However, he is set to be back in action soon as MI look to defend their crown and also become the first team ever to win three IPLs in a row. Ganesan’s role in this year’s IPL is still unclear.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here