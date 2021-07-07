Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan Enjoy Euro 2020 Semifinal Between Italy & Spain

The Indian team is in England currently to play the five-match Test series starting August 4. But before cricket resumes for Team India, the players are enjoying a small break. There are a host of sports action going on in England. Apart from Wimbledon, the playoffs in the Euro 2020 are also on. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took out time to watch the Euro semi-final between Italy and Spain, along with his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

The Italian team won 4-2 in the penalty shootout after extra-time finished at 1-1 draw. The duo posted the picture from Wembley on social media.

Meanwhile, a small controversy has erupted in England. After Shubman Gill was diagnosed with a shin injury, the selectors have turned down team’s request to send Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal as replacements. The selectors, on the other hand have asked the management to draft Abhimanyu Easwaran in the team, who is there with the team as a reserve opener. The Indian team is set to play the five-match Test series starting August 4. According to a report, the management wrote a mail to the selectors on June 28, to send Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to England, but it seems that head selector Chetan Sharma is on the same page as the management.

“Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the entire Test series in the UK with shin splints that will take minimum of three months to heal. The team’s administrative manager, at the end of last month, had sent an emailed requisition to former pacer Sharma asking for two more openers to be sent to the UK," PTI had quoted a senior BCCI source privy to developments.

