Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s latest Insta picture is winning the internet

Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday shared an adorable post with his model turned sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan. In the snap, the duo had a radiating smile on their faces. Instead of writing some mushy caption for the photograph, the Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer just dropped a black-heart emoji in the caption box of the post. The picture soon created a buzz among Bumrah’s followers as they heaped praises on the two in the comment box of the post.

Have a look at Bumrah’s latest Insta post:

The snap garnered over 750k likes on the photo and video sharing platform.Responding to the post, a fan wrote, “Boom boom enjoy your break and come back stronger the third test.”Another user termed Bumrah and Ganesan as the most “compatible” duo in Team India.“The most compatible couple in the Indian team,” the comment read.A few fans also dropped red-heart and fire emojis on the post while others appreciated his aggressive celebration in the Lord’s Test.

Bumrah is currently enjoying a short break after the conclusion of the second Test match between India and England and the start of the third match of the series.The ace cricketer was instrumental in India’s clinical 151 runs win over England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground of London. Other than his valuable contribution with the ball, the 27-year-old also stitched a much-needed 89 run stand with his fellow speedster Mohammed Shami during India’s second innings.

Bumrah’s outing at Lord’s on the fifth and last day of the match was also marred with some intense tussle with the England players.Meanwhile, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series against the Joe Root-led England team following their thumping win over the host in the second Test. The opening Test match of the series ended in a draw.

The third match of the bilateral series between India and England will be played at the Headingley, Leeds, starting from August 25.

