Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan's Latest Post on Instagram: 'Smiling at You'

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is having a great time in England. He posted a picture alongside his wife on his Instagram which shows the couple having a great time. Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan usually are not able to spend time together because of their busy schedule but whenever they get some free time, they are together. Check out this post:

Sanjana Ganesan All Smiles in Southampton

Sports presenter and Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan is currently accompanying her husband for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Ahead of the inaugural, Team India is quarantined in the in a Southampton hotel. As the Virat Kohli-led side has commenced their practice sessions, Sanjana has been giving fans glimpses of the quarantined life. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Sanjana had posted a photo of her in a white shirt with a million-dollar smile. Along with the photo, she wrote that she tried something other than sweatpants.

Earlier the week, the sports presenter had shared a picture of her in sweats from her hotel room balcony. In the caption, she used the three major elements of the photo.

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Hampshire Bowl, India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah opened up about some of the old pictures on his Instagram feed and shared stories behind each.

In a conversation with his wife and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah recalled his childhood memories and days when he was playing in U-17. The first photo shown to the pacer was where Bumrah was seen holding the Border Gavaskar Trophy after India’s registered victory over Australia at The Gabba earlier this year.

