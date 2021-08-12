Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan's 'Sunshine Smiles' Picture Huge Hit Among Fans

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are having a great time in UK, a proof would be Ganesan’s latest Instagram post which she captioned: “sunshine smiles." The picture shows the young couple basking the sunshine as both looked fabulous in the same frame. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

The picture has gone viral especially among ‘Boom’ fans who can’t keep calm. One of the Instagram user reacted to the post, saying: “Both looking good".

Another commented: “Both of you look great with each other".

‘Still Don’t Need You’ - Jasprit Bumrah’s Cryptic Note Goes Viral

After India lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, critics called out some bowlers who failed to cast their magic on the field. The hint was towards Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was not in the form in the last few months. The right-arm quick was not able to scalp wickets in the WTC final. Before the first Test match against England, the practice session videos and images were shared by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).Once again, internet users did not miss a chance to troll Bumrah was his poor form. Several even raised eyebrows for him being selected in the squad against England.

However, the cricketer had shut down all the critics and trolls as he scalped a total of 9 wickets in the first Test match against the hosts. He confidently led the bowling unit of India against the English batting line-up in both the innings, giving no chance to Englishmen to bounce back. In the first inning, Bumrah had picked 4 wickets, while in the second he went on to bag a five-fer. This not only was an answer to the trolls and critics, but the cricketer also managed to earn another mention on the Trent Bridge honors board.

