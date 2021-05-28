Jasprit Bumrah Shares Two-Word Review of Friends Reunion Episode

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is also among the countless fans of US television series Friends. The pacer, who is currently under a two-week quarantine in Mumbai along with the Indian squad ahead,was also waiting for the special reunion episode of the popular sitcom. And like other die-hard fans of the show, the 27-year-old seamer from Gujarat also watched the reunion episode the same day it released.

Bumrah posted a screenshot of the episode on Instagram Stories. The Mumbai Indians pacer said he’s “loving” the reunion special. The highly anticipated episode of Friends: The Reunion was released on May 27 worldwide.

Since the unscheduled suspension of this year’s Indian Premier League after some players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19, the cricketer is spending quality time with his family. He recently posted a picture on Instagram with his wife Sanjana Ganesan and other family members including his mother and sister. The 27-year-old tied the knot with Sanjana, a sports presenter, in March 2021 at a private ceremony in Goa.

The Indian star also got vaccinated recently and asked everyone to stay safe amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Bumrah is now gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, and the subsequent five-match test series against England.During the long England tour, he will be looking to complete his 100 Test wickets. The young gun started his red-ball career three years ago in January 2018, but has already scalped 84 wickets in just 18 matches.

He was last seen in action in the now-halted IPL. The death overs specialist has been playing for the Mumbai Indians since 2013, when the franchise first took home the trophy. The five-time winners are also the current defending champions.

