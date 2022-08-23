Jasprit Bumrah Sheds Sweat With Intense Rehab Session | WATCH

India ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 with a back injury. The right-arm fast bowler, however, has now provided a big update on his fitness.

Bumrah shared a video of his intense training session on Instagram. In the footage, Bumrah can be seen performing multiple drills during a practice session as he prepares for a strong comeback to international circuit. Bumrah is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. In the caption, he wrote, “No hurdle big enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18 CricketNext (@cricketnextofficial)

Back injury is not something new to Bumrah as in 2019 as well, he suffered a similar problem. The 28-year-old had last featured for India during the third ODI match against England in July.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes Reveals On Taking Anxiety Drugs to Battle Mental Health Issues

Prior to the injury, Bumrah scalped 15 wickets across all three formats against England. He also registered a five-wicket haul in the first ODI against England at Lord’s. Though, he was not named in the squad for the West Indies and Zimbabwe series.

Apart from Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Harshal Patel are also not available in the Asia Cup squad. Harshal was ruled out after suffering a rib injury last month. He was named in India’s T20I squad for the West Indies series but the injury forced him out.

In absence of these prolific pacers, Team India named three pacers in the 15-member Asia Cup squad. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh are the three designated fast bowlers in India’s Asia Cup squad.

The Indian team management’s decision to select just three pacers has been criticised a lot. Many experts and former cricketers have opined that the conditions in the United Arab Emirates will certainly help the pacers and India should have picked someone like Shami.

The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will start their Asia Cup title defence against Pakistan. The thrilling India-Pakistan clash will be played on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here