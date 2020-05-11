Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Jasprit Bumrah Shouldn't Tire Himself by 'Running After County Cricket': Wasim Akram

Akram also recalled his initial days as a Pakistan cricketer and said he absolutely had no clue about his talent.

PTI |May 11, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah Shouldn't Tire Himself by 'Running After County Cricket': Wasim Akram

Legendary Wasim Akram believes the someone like Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't exhaust himself by playing in the English county as he is already playing three formats of international cricket.

It must be noted that Bumrah till date has not played county cricket as he is one of the biggest draws of Indian Premier League, which has a gruelling schedule.

"Cricket has become too much today. A guy like Bumrah being a top bowler, India no 1, I would have suggested him to relax and not run after county cricket. Young players need to play more first-class cricket, from there they will learn bowling," Akram said.

However, Test cricket remains the ultimate format for the 'Sultan of Swing'.

"T20 is amazing, good entertainment; there's plenty of money involved and I'm all in for the importance of money in a sport and the players," Akram, regarded as one of the greatest left-arm pacers the game has ever produced told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"They won't learn bowling from T20. I don't judge a player by T20 performance, I judge them from their performances in the longer version of cricket."

Akram also recalled his initial days as a Pakistan cricketer and said he absolutely had no clue about his talent.

"When I came in the team as a youngster I used to listen to Imran (Khan) bhai, Javed (Miandad) bhai, Mudassar Nazar say that this kid has talent but that time I didn't understand what they were trying to say. Then I asked Imran Khan and he said your pace is deceptive and swing the ball and then I started to work on those areas."

"Nothing comes easy was one advice which I learnt from all these three players all though their ways were different. As a bowler, our job is to create doubts in the minds of the batsmen. I enjoyed the tag that I am talented," said Akram.

India Cricketjasprit bumrahtest cricketWasim Akram

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more