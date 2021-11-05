Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to Become India's Leading Wicket-taker in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became the highest wicket-taker for Indian team in T20Is. Bumrah took two wickets against Scotland in a Super 12 clash of Group 2 at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and thus went past Yuzvendra Chahal to take his overall tally to 64 scalps - one more than his India teammate.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Chahal, a legspinner, who wasn’t picked in the India squad for the T20 World Cup, has 63 wickets from 49 matches at an average of 25.30 and an economy of 8.32. Bumrah, a right-arm fast bowler, now has 64 wickets from 54 matches at an average of 19.85 and an economy of 6.55.

ALSO READ: India chase down target in 39 deliveries

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin completes the top-three with 55 wickets from 48 matches at an average of 22.47 and an economy of 6.90.

Overall, Bumrah is tied with South Africa legend Dale Steyn at the 19th spot with both pacers having taken 64 wickets. Shakib Al Hasan leads the overall tally with 117 wickets from 94 matches followed by Lasith Malinga at second spot with 107 wickets while Tim Southee completes the top-three with 104 wickets in 87 matches.

Highlights: India vs Scotland, T20 WC

Meanwhile, Bumrah was among the star performers of India’s dominating eight-wicket win over Scotland as they overhauled the target of 86 runs in 6.3 overs to boost their net run rate and brighten chances of making it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each and captain Virat Kohli was all praise for his bowlers. “Jadeja bowled really well, also Shami was quite good," Kohli said.

Opener KL Rahul then slammed 50 off 19 to put India on course.

Kohli’s men will next face Namibia in their fifth and final match on Monday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here