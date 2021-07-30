Jasprit Bumrah Sweats it Out in Nets Before Start of England Test Series

The Indian Cricket team is all set to take on England in a much-awaited Test series and it doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned in its preparation. With a few practice games against the local country team, Indian players have been sweating it out in the nets. Giving a glimpse of the practice session to his fans, pacer Jaspirit Bumrah posted an Instagram photo from a recent net session. Dressed in Team India’s practice kit, Bumrah charges up for his bowling run-up in this click.

Since being shared online, Bumrah’s photo has received over 2.9 lakh likes along with several comments from users. Posting their reaction to their favourite bowler’s photo, fans flooded the comment section with best wishes for the upcoming series and hoped to see him back in his original good form.

Bumrah hit a rough patch and looked out of form in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final that concluded in June. He went wicketless in both innings and was at the receiving end of criticism for not being able to deliver in the big game.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricketer has also been finding some time off from cricket during the weekends. Earlier, Bumrah had posted another Instagram photo where he was seen bonding with a ‘new cool stud’. The photo showed Bumrah touching the face of a horse at a location that appeared to be a local farm. “Met a few cool studs with no opinions today," read the caption shared along with the picture.

While the exact location of the photo is not clear, a similar photo with a horse was shared by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and India’s Red ball vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Team India’s preparation for the test series was hit by a major blow after three players- Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were ruled out of the tour due to injuries. However, replacements have been called to England and Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will join the team. The Test series is slated to kick off on August 4, 2021.

