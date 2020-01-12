Jasprit Bumrah to Receive Prestigious Polly Umrigar Award For Best Indian Cricketer of Year
India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah will receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award (2018-19) for being the best international cricketer at the BCCI Annual Awards, scheduled to be held here later on Sunday in Mumbai.
