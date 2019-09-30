Jasprit Bumrah to Seek Opinion on Stress Fracture from UK Specialists

Injured India speedster Jasprit Bumrah will be off to the United Kingdom to seek opinion on his lower back stress fracture from multiple specialists.
Bumrah has been ruled out for a minimum period of two months starting from the South Africa Test series till the end of Bangladesh series, his first major injury break in his three and half year international career.
Umesh Yadav has replaced him in the Indian Test squad for the series against South Africa.
"The BCCI is sending Bumrah to London for further treatment on his stress fracture. The NCA head physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik will be accompanying him. The BCCI has fixed appointments with three different specialists to get multiple opinions," a senior Board functionary told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"Bumrah is expected to leave on October 6th or 7th and would be there in the UK for about a week. As per the opinion of the three doctors, the next course of action will be decided upon. We have taken appointments from the best in the business when it comes to stress fractures," the official added.
Recently, senior speedster Ashish Nehra told PTI that in case of stress fracture, it is difficult to set a time-frame for comebacks as it "can vary" from player to player.
"It might be the case of Jasprit feeling good after just two months and he may not feel good even after six months. It is such an injury where you don't have any medication save proper rest and then an intense rehabilitation programme. Only a player can say when he is match-ready," Nehra had said on Sunday.
Bumrah's absence will be a big miss for India in the upcoming World Test Championship matches where they would be gunning for full points against both South Africa and Bangladesh.
The 25-year-old has been India's premier bowler for the past two years, taking 62 wickets in 12 Tests and 103 ODI wickets in 58 ODIs. He also has 51 T20 International scalps in 42 games.
The slinger is expected to play a big part in India's World T20 campaign in Australia next year and it remains to be seen when he makes a competitive comeback.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Jasprit Bumrah to Seek Opinion on Stress Fracture from UK Specialists
Injured India speedster Jasprit Bumrah will be off to the United Kingdom to seek opinion on his lower back stress fracture from multiple specialists.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 29, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
Bumrah's Stress Fracture Has Got Nothing to Do With His Action: Nehra
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Awkward Action Has Worked to His Advantage: Zaheer Khan
Cricketnext Staff | September 25, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Promises to Return 'Stronger Than the Setback'
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 5 October, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 7 October, 2019
SL v PAKLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings