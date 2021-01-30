CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Jasprit Bumrah Tries to Emulate Anil Kumble at the Nets; Here's What Happened Next

Jasprit Bumrah Tries to Emulate Anil Kumble at the Nets; Here's What Happened Next

In a video posted by the BCCI across its social media platforms, Bumrah was seen rolling his arm over and tried to bowl those googlies in Kumble style. It seemed that the 27-year-old was really having fun. See for yourself.

Jasprit Bumrah Tries to Emulate Anil Kumble at the Nets; Here's What Happened Next

There's an interesting tale about India's spin legend Anil Kumble. When the spin wizard began his career, he wanted to be a fast bowler. Well, that can be seen in his run up. The 50-year-old had an uncanny run up which can be very handy to generate momentum. Talking about momentum, India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah tried to emulate Kumble's bowling action at the nets.

India-England is No Ashes But Political History Makes for Fascinating Backdrop to Upcoming Series

In a video posted by the BCCI across its social media platforms, Bumrah was seen rolling his arm over and tried to bowl those googlies in Kumble style. It seemed that the 27-year-old was really having fun. See for yourself.

Meanwhile India's middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara went past Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and is now placed at the sixth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. Pujara remained one of the architects of India's series win Down Under and his consistent scores made sure that he rapidly rise in the latest Test rankings released by ICC. Meanwhile Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also moved up a spot to be at the eighth position.

Speaking on Youtube, the 33-year-old had mentioned that how not being part of India's limited overs side left him short of match practice. Pujara also doesn't have an IPL franchise.

"After the lockdown I didn't have any match practice before the Australia tour so to prepare for that big series it became a little difficult. Otherwise if there was no COVID then there would have been some first-class games which I would have played. But because of the COVID lockdown there were not many FC games which I could play. I only played 1 game (warm-up match) before the Test series started so as a batter it was difficult to gain the rhythm, concentration. Early on it was difficult but as I started playing few more games, it took me a couple of Test matches to find the right way (to bat in Australia)," he added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches