Jasprit Bumrah Tries to Emulate Anil Kumble at the Nets; Here's What Happened Next

In a video posted by the BCCI across its social media platforms, Bumrah was seen rolling his arm over and tried to bowl those googlies in Kumble style. It seemed that the 27-year-old was really having fun. See for yourself.

There's an interesting tale about India's spin legend Anil Kumble. When the spin wizard began his career, he wanted to be a fast bowler. Well, that can be seen in his run up. The 50-year-old had an uncanny run up which can be very handy to generate momentum. Talking about momentum, India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah tried to emulate Kumble's bowling action at the nets.

India-England is No Ashes But Political History Makes for Fascinating Backdrop to Upcoming Series

In a video posted by the BCCI across its social media platforms, Bumrah was seen rolling his arm over and tried to bowl those googlies in Kumble style. It seemed that the 27-year-old was really having fun. See for yourself.

We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it! pic.twitter.com/wLmPXQGYgC — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2021

Meanwhile India's middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara went past Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and is now placed at the sixth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. Pujara remained one of the architects of India's series win Down Under and his consistent scores made sure that he rapidly rise in the latest Test rankings released by ICC. Meanwhile Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also moved up a spot to be at the eighth position.

Speaking on Youtube, the 33-year-old had mentioned that how not being part of India's limited overs side left him short of match practice. Pujara also doesn't have an IPL franchise.

"After the lockdown I didn't have any match practice before the Australia tour so to prepare for that big series it became a little difficult. Otherwise if there was no COVID then there would have been some first-class games which I would have played. But because of the COVID lockdown there were not many FC games which I could play. I only played 1 game (warm-up match) before the Test series started so as a batter it was difficult to gain the rhythm, concentration. Early on it was difficult but as I started playing few more games, it took me a couple of Test matches to find the right way (to bat in Australia)," he added.