Bumrah Wants Youngsters to Understand Importance of Domestic Cricket

This series played a very important role in my career. I made my international debut after this and started playing more often in the IPL. Really, as they say domestic cricket shapes a cricketer for everything.#Vijayhazaretrophy #Throwback pic.twitter.com/NBOJmXmhnk— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 13, 2018
In fact, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly batted for more raise in pay structure of domestic cricketers after the BCCI gave a reasonable hike recently.
In the recently announced contracts, the match day fees of domestic cricketers have been hiked from Rs10,000 per day to Rs35,000.
“I think that is very commendable from Rahul (Johri) and the Board. And as he said I have been harping for it for the last one-and-half years, increase the money for first class players. I would still request him (Johri) to increase a bit more, because they are first class players, a lot of them will not become Ajinkya Rahane's and Virat Kohli's,” Ganguly had said.
The Indian team is playing a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka and the top cricketers have been rested for the tournament. Skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are not part of the squad for the series.
