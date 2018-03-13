Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bumrah Wants Youngsters to Understand Importance of Domestic Cricket

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 13, 2018, 4:14 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Twitter)

New Delhi: Budding cricketers often look at the IPL and think that is the only platform to become a household name and rise through the ranks into the national team. But India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken it on him to make the young turks realise that domestic cricket is still the way to go and most important when it comes to making it to the Indian set-up.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah wrote: “his series played a very important role in my career. I made my international debut after this and started playing more often in the IPL. Really, as they say domestic cricket shapes a cricketer for everything.
#Vijayhazaretrophy
#Throwback”




In fact, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly batted for more raise in pay structure of domestic cricketers after the BCCI gave a reasonable hike recently.

In the recently announced contracts, the match day fees of domestic cricketers have been hiked from Rs10,000 per day to Rs35,000.

“I think that is very commendable from Rahul (Johri) and the Board. And as he said I have been harping for it for the last one-and-half years, increase the money for first class players. I would still request him (Johri) to increase a bit more, because they are first class players, a lot of them will not become Ajinkya Rahane's and Virat Kohli's,” Ganguly had said.

The Indian team is playing a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka and the top cricketers have been rested for the tournament. Skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are not part of the squad for the series.
First Published: March 13, 2018, 4:14 PM IST

