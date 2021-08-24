Jasprit Bumrah Was Bowling No-Ball After No-Ball, Wasn't Trying to Get Me Out: James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson recalled his duel with Jasprit Bumrah in the Lord’s Test against India, saying he felt the Indian fast bowler was not trying to get him out. Bumrah bowled a barrage of short balls in a 10-ball over filled with no-balls and quick bouncers aimed at the body, in a bid to rough up Anderson who has an issue with the short ball. Anderson survived the over, but got out to Mohammed Siraj at the other end.

“I got caught off guard a little bit because all the batters coming in were saying how slow the pitch was. Banged in short; it was really slow. When I came out to bat, Joe said Bumrah was not bowling as quick as he normally does.

“And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn’t it? And it felt like, I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out,” James Anderson said on the Tailenders Podcast.

“I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out. He bowled an over, maybe 10, 11, 12 balls. He was bowling no-ball after no-ball, bowling short. I think he bowled two on the stumps which I managed to dig out. So for me, it was just about trying to survive that and get Joe back on strike."

England tried to take revenge when Bumrah batted, by bringing on Mark Wood to bowl short balls at pace. However, Bumrah and Mohammed Shami added a crucial ninth wicket stand to stretch India’s lead. Anderson said it was a wrong decision by captain Joe Root.

“When Joe touched on getting a few things wrong, I think, potentially, when Bumrah came in, he brought Mark Wood on and took me off. That’s the sort of thing he is talking about getting the emotion get the better of him. That was a sort of – trying for him to have a taste of his own medicine type of thing, rather than trying to get him out.

“You could just keep me on and normally see if he plays any big shot or anything like that, whereas he went with Mark Wood straightaway."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here