'Jasprit Bumrah Will Completely Break Down in One Year if You Play Him Every Match'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said India will have to be careful with Jasprit Bumrah if they want him to have a long career. Akhtar explained that Bumrah’s bowling action makes him prone to injuries, that could potentially destroy his career.

Bumrah has had troubles with his back in the past and was out of action for a while in 2019.

“His bowling is based on frontal action. Players with that action bowl with their backs and shoulder speed. We used to be side-on, and that is a compensation. Front action has no compensation and with that action, when the back blows out, you can’t escape it irrespective of how much you try," Akhtar told Sports Tak.

“I saw (Ian) Bishop’s back blowing out, Shane Bond’s back blowing out, and both has frontal actions. Bumrah now needs to think in this way, ‘I played a match, took an off, and go to rehab’. He needs to manage. If you play him every match, in one year, he will completely break down. Play him three matches out of five and take him out. Bumrah will have to manage this one thing if he wants to last forever."

Akhtar gave his own example, saying Pakistan Cricket Board overbowled him leading to knee injuries.

“I kept telling Pakistan Cricket Board, ‘do not make me play all five matches. I am a three ODI fast bowler and my knees won’t allow it’. When I started my years in 1997, my knees couldn’t take the pressure. Whenever I played five matches, knees would get filled with water and my movement went away. I got tired of asking them to use me in three matches out of five but unfortunately, I had to manage this myself."

Bumrah is with the Indian squad in England for the five-Test series.

