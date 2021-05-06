- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Jasprit Bumrah Wishes Wife Sanjana Ganesan on Her Birthday in Most Heart-Touching Way; See Pics
Jasprit Bumrah got married to Sanjana Ganesan recently in a private affair.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
Mumbai Indians and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has wished his wife sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday. Wishing his beloved wife across social media, Bumrah wrote: “Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you.”
View this post on Instagram
This is the first time the couple is celebrating Ganesan’s birthday who had to fly back to resume his sports presenter’s duties. The couple got married this year in March and Bumrah had to take a leave from the home series against England for this big day. The couple got hitched in a private affair where the organisers didn’t even allow the smartphones but later on a video of their marriage did come out on social media.The couple shared photos from their wedding in Goa back then and ended all speculations with regards to the same. They tweeted out two wonderful photos with the caption,”Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”
ALSO READ – Mayank Agarwal Tags Sanjay Bangar Instead of Sanjana Ganesan, Fans Point Out Mistake
Bumrah was playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 which got postponed after multiple cases of Covid-19 broke out inside the bio-bubble in multiple cities in Ahmedabad and New Delhi. Things soon started to unravel and the tournament was called off. Ganesan herself was involved in the tournanent as a sports presenter. Cancellation of this multi-million dollar league has certainly impacted the duo.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
