'Jasprit Bumrah Would be a Great Captain For Test Cricket'

2022 is just over halfway through and already, Indian cricket team has been led by seven different players across formats, seven to be precise. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have led the team in different series.

Also Read: Warner Could Ditch BBL in Favour of UAE T20 Tournament Backed by IPL Franchises

A majority of these choices were out of compulsion thanks in part to players getting injured, playing different format or undergoing rest. What this has given India is a plethora of options from where they can brainstorm over who takes the mantle of captaincy once Rohit Sharma leaves the role.

And they might not have to wait long for that since Rohit is already 35 and the BCCI seems to have adapted a new policy of managing the workload of its all-format players, giving few senior stars regular rests.

So the big question is: Will there be a new single captain for all three formats? Or Should India replicate England/Australia who have different players leading in red-ball and white-ball cricket?

According to senior cricketer Robin Uthappa, Bumrah would make for a great Test captain. The fast bowler made his debut as India skipper during the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston recently.

Uthappa also feels that either of Pant or Rahul will be the ideal candidates to lead India in limited-overs cricket. “According to me, Bumrah would be a great captain for Test cricket. For ODI, the choices would be KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant,” Uthappa said during an audio chatroom hosted by CricChat.

Also Read: ‘I am Angry With Myself’, Says Gill After Failure to Convert Good Starts

Currently, the Indian team is playing West Indies in a three-match ODI series with veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan captaining the side in the absence of rested Rohit.

Rohit though will return to lead the team in a five-match T20I series vs West Indies that starts from Friday.

Earlier this year, both Rishabh and Pandya made their captaincy debuts in international cricket. While Rishabh led India during a T20I series against South Africa at home, Pandya was named skipper for two T20Is in Ireland.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here