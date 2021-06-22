Jasprit Bumrah’s Dismal Show In 2021 Continues In World Test Championship Final

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not looking in his best form this year. The world no. 11 bowler in ICC’s Test rankings has only fetched seven wickets in the four red-ball games that he has played in 2021 so far. Even in the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Bumrah couldn’t pick a wicket in the 11 overs he bowled on day 3 of the match. New Zealand is currently on 101/2 after bundling out India for 217 in the first innings.

Bumrah’s bowling strategy against the Kiwis in Southampton shocked a few experts. Former cricketer VVS Laxman, who is now a commentator, was surprised that the 27-year-old is not able to change his length to be effective in English conditions. “You want the batsmen to drive the ball through the covers in these conditions. You want to create that chance by getting that outside edge,” Laxman said while discussing the match on Star Sports.

Laxman also emphasised the need to create a gap between bat and pad in order to outsmart the batsman.

Bumrah’s statistics in Tests this year are narrating a dismal story for the talented bowler who has cemented his position in all the three formats in a short span. The death overs specialist has bowled 105.4 overs in the six innings of four matches that he played in 2021. Of the seven wickets he took this year, his best performance was 84/3. He has not been able to clinch a five-wicket haul yet. There was one pacer who got great success in the World Test Championship final. Kiwi bowler Kylie Jamieson made the best use of the pitch as he sent back five Indian batters.

Meanwhile, day four of the WTC final was washed out without a ball being bowled. ICC has kept the 6th day as a reserve, however, the overcast conditions in Southampton are likely to continue play spoilsport.

